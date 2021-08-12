Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed





CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that reports and evidence that the State Security Agency (SSA) had an unvetted private army working for former President Jacob Zuma were being investigated.

He said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency.

Ramaphosa was on Thursday giving evidence at the state capture commission where abuses of power at the agency have come under the microscope.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius told Ramaphosa that the commission had learnt of an investigation into a private security army operating in the SSA allocated to Zuma being sabotaged.

He said that those implicated somehow made their way back to the agency.

Ramaphosa told the commission that such breaches and abuses were the reason why he moved the SSA to the Presidency.

"The account and the report of those people employed, who were given arms, some of them automatic arms that have never been accounted for and brought back and the activities of those people that you are talking about. So it is part of a intensive investigative process." Ramaphosa said that appointing key people to strategic positions was how state capture manifested itself.

He added that while there were bad apples in state security, there were still a number of good people.

