State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the state capture commission that he’s placed the country’s state security under his wing in a bid to realign it.

Ramaphosa is wrapping up his testimony at the inquiry, chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, looking into state capture.

Thursday’s proceedings have largely focused on state security, with the president himself linking the state of the agency to last month’s violence and destruction of property.

Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned, as in the past, it had been found to be in service of sections of society and a faction in the governing party.

The president also said that some believed that he'd moved the country’s spies under his office to create a super presidency or a dictatorship, arguing that this is not the case.

“All we are seeking to do with this very important entity of government is to realign it, repurpose it. I believe having Dr Mufamadi, somebody who used to be a minister himself in the past but more importantly who headed the high-level panel report, is a great benefit to us,” Ramaphosa.

