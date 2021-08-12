People are hesitant to donate their tissue or organs due to a lack of knowledge





According to a 2019 article, 4300 South Africans are in need of organ or tissue donation, but just 0.2% of our population is registered as organ donors.

August is 'organ donor awareness month', which provides an excellent opportunity to discuss this sensitive but life-saving subject.

Bone SA Recovery and Awareness Manager Sandra Venter explained the difference between tissue and organ donation on the Azania Mosaka Show.

When it comes to the actual death the circumstances make a difference in whether I can donate organs or tissue. Sandra Venter, Recovery and Awareness Manager - Bone SA

The organ donor typically is a person who has suffered a brain injury due to circumstances whether external or natural causes but the patient is in ICU in a ventilator and has been declared brain dead by two independent doctors. Sandra Venter, Recovery and Awareness Manager - Bone SA

In contrast to that with tissue donors, is anybody who has suffered a cardiac death, in other words, there is the normal circulation of blood and oxygen is going through the organs can donate tissue. Sandra Venter, Recovery and Awareness Manager - Bone SA

Venter went on to describe the most common misunderstanding about organ and tissue donation, claiming that it all stems from a lack of knowledge and awareness.

People don’t understand the basic principles that one has to be declared brain dead and receive optimum medical treatment to be viable for organ donation. Sandra Venter, Recovery and Awareness Manager - Bone SA

In general, assuming we can donate everything. We can save at least 7 lives through the donation of organs and if we add the donation of tissue on top of that we can improve the quality of life for up to 65 or even more patients at that time. Sandra Venter, Recovery and Awareness Manager - Bone SA

