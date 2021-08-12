Is there legal recourse for when sellers remove features key to property value?
Buying a property is a big step for anyone, regardless of whether it’s the first, second or third time.
You put in an offer to purchase a property because it ticks all your boxes, ticked all the boxes and has great features such as security, electric gates, a beautiful garden, garden water features, aircon in the rooms, a fireplace, decades-old palm trees in the garden… you get the idea.
So what happens when, after all processes have been finalised, you move in to find that some of those supposedly permanent features or fixtures have been removed?
A seller was compelled to leave the property in the same condition as it was sold, as ALL the fixtures contributed to the value of the property.
So what is the legal recourse for the seller changing or removing features that contribute to the value of the property?
Do new owners have legal recourse to sue the seller? Can the new owners request a refund as this drops the value of the property?
Alicia Heyneke, property law specialist and attorney with Adams and Adams and consumer matters specialist Wendy Knowler join Refiloe Mpakanyane - standing in for Azania - to discuss this.
This is not all that rare. For some people, it might be security gates or special trees in the garden that just get dug out... Clearly there have to be some rules around this, there's a sales agreement... it may sound amusing in some ways but until it happens to you, it's not amusing at all.Wendy Knowler, consumer rights expert
Many sellers might not actually be aware of what is the law or what are the correct principles to follow when they do sell their property... There isn't a specific act or law that you can look at that says a seller is allowed to take A,B or C or not allowed to take X, Y and Z...Alicia Heyneke, property law specialist and attorney with Adams and Adams.
Listen to the full interview below...
