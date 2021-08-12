Charlotte Maxeke outpatients struggling to receive treatment





Hospitals in and around Johannesburg are overwhelmed by the number of patients recommended by the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital, since the fire that ripped through parts of the hospital in April, causing the closure and partial reopening of some areas of the hospital.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi revealed this information in an oral response to queries at a Gauteng Legislature meeting.

Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom expressed his dissatisfaction with the Department of Infrastructure Development over the delay in rebuilding some areas of the hospital.

From what I have heard they have to meet certain safety standards which have been set by the Johannesburg city council and these safety standards were not in place before the fire. Jack Bloom, Gauteng Shadow MEC - Democratic Alliance

I must say I am rather cynical about Tasneem Motara's department of infrastructure development, typically they will take double the time, expense just to do the simplest construction. Jack Bloom, Gauteng Shadow MEC - Democratic Alliance

I'm disappointed that they can't provide a solid timeline or cost estimate. I believe the cost of repairing this facility will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and all I ask is that they do so efficiently and effectively. Jack Bloom, Gauteng Shadow MEC - Democratic Alliance

Remember this is a specialist hospital so many of the services are irreplaceable they can't be done in other hospitals and it's a great concern that 2000 other patients are probably not getting the care they need. Jack Bloom, Gauteng Shadow MEC - Democratic Alliance

