Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities
A report released today by Corruption watch, Improving transparency and accountability in the Flow of Benefits to Mining Communities, together with an accompanying Legal Review distribution of mining equity to community trust, highlighted the ongoing challenges in the flow of benefits paid to people in mining-affected communities.
The research pointed out the proper beneficiaries upfront, the families who have been disregarded in favor of traditional leaders, government officials, consultants, mining company personnel, and others who have received the financial benefits of mining at the expense of communities.
The current legal framework entitles host communities to various types of compensation and as well as equity benefits by virtue of community housing, these mining companies. So you will hear things like community trust NPOs which are the vehicles that are traditionally used by the community in order to receive those benefits but it is also a problem of mismanagement at the provincial government level.Mashudu Masutha, Legal Researcher - Corruption Watch
It really is a matter of a policy failure but also corruption within the provincial government level.Mashudu Masutha, Legal Researcher - Corruption Watch
When the purpose of the compensation arrangement and equity is for those who are most affected by the mining development to get compensation. It is the easiest tool to use in order to determine who should be compensated.Mashudu Masutha, Legal Researcher - Corruption Watch
