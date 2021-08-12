Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand

12 August 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SA wine exports
brandy
wine industry
wine and spirits
DGB
Tim Hutchinson
Boschendal
Backsberg
Backsberg Family Wines
Simon Back
Simondium
Sydney Back

'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green).
© bennymarty/123rf.com 

Despite the fallout of the Covid-19 lockdowns, wine and spirit company DGB has been on a buying spree to add wineries and brands to its stable.

Its latest acquisition is well-established Backsberg in the Cape winelands which has been in the hands of the Back family for over a century.

DGB (ex-Douglas Green) has concluded a deal to acquire the majority shareholding in the winery.

The transaction follows the sale of Backsberg’s main Simondium farm late last year.

"Backsberg’s cellar equipment will be relocated to Franschhoek where the portfolio of wines will now be produced under the newly-formed entity Backsberg Family Wines" says a statement from Backsberg.

Simon Back will remain a director of newly-formed company Backsberg Family Wines.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Executive Chairperson of DGB, Tim Hutchinson, about the acquisition.

We've bought the brand, the wine business, and the brandy business.

Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB

Sydney Back, who was the legend of the Back family, got into potstill brandy and made some seriously good premium brandies and the exciting thing for us is that we're taking over some very good aged stocks...

Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB

Another interesting aspect to the deal is we've bought their kosher wine business... In New York, even in Russia there's a market there... Israeli distributors have pestered us for kosher wines for years...

Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB

He says the future of South African exports is to produce top-end wines.

And the historic Backsberg brand fulfils the need in the wine industry to be able to "tell a story".

The only future is to premiumize the wines. We have an inflation - with electricity and labour and water - that's probably tracking at 8/9% and we're competing with countries that have zero inflation...

Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB

Since we acquired Boschendal and built the premium we're now selling top-end reds retailing at between R400 and R800... When we bought it we were doing 12,000 cases internationally, we now do over 200,000...

Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB

Backsberg fits into our portfolio... It has a great history... We can talk about the great-great-grandfather arriving in Cape Town in 1902... That's credibility...

Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB

It's not about this corporate buying out a family business. We want to continue the legacy.

Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand




