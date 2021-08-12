DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand
Despite the fallout of the Covid-19 lockdowns, wine and spirit company DGB has been on a buying spree to add wineries and brands to its stable.
Its latest acquisition is well-established Backsberg in the Cape winelands which has been in the hands of the Back family for over a century.
DGB (ex-Douglas Green) has concluded a deal to acquire the majority shareholding in the winery.
The transaction follows the sale of Backsberg’s main Simondium farm late last year.
"Backsberg’s cellar equipment will be relocated to Franschhoek where the portfolio of wines will now be produced under the newly-formed entity Backsberg Family Wines" says a statement from Backsberg.
Simon Back will remain a director of newly-formed company Backsberg Family Wines.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Executive Chairperson of DGB, Tim Hutchinson, about the acquisition.
We've bought the brand, the wine business, and the brandy business.Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Sydney Back, who was the legend of the Back family, got into potstill brandy and made some seriously good premium brandies and the exciting thing for us is that we're taking over some very good aged stocks...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Another interesting aspect to the deal is we've bought their kosher wine business... In New York, even in Russia there's a market there... Israeli distributors have pestered us for kosher wines for years...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
He says the future of South African exports is to produce top-end wines.
And the historic Backsberg brand fulfils the need in the wine industry to be able to "tell a story".
The only future is to premiumize the wines. We have an inflation - with electricity and labour and water - that's probably tracking at 8/9% and we're competing with countries that have zero inflation...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Since we acquired Boschendal and built the premium we're now selling top-end reds retailing at between R400 and R800... When we bought it we were doing 12,000 cases internationally, we now do over 200,000...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Backsberg fits into our portfolio... It has a great history... We can talk about the great-great-grandfather arriving in Cape Town in 1902... That's credibility...Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
It's not about this corporate buying out a family business. We want to continue the legacy.Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chair - DGB
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa
'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results.Read More
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave
Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results.Read More
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'
Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
Making cars the traffic cop
Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcerRead More
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo CommissionRead More
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More
Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities
Corruption Watch legal researcher Mashudu Masutha says the present legal framework allows host communities various sorts of compensation as well as equitable advantages.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke outpatients struggling to receive treatment
Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom expressed his displeasure with the Department of Infrastructure Development's handling of the Charlotte Maxeke hospital's reconstruction.Read More
People are hesitant to donate their tissue or organs due to a lack of knowledge
Bone SA Recovery and Awareness Manager Sandra Venter described the most common misunderstanding people have about organ and tissue donation, claiming that it all stems from a lack of knowledge.Read More
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency.Read More
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned, as in the past, it had been found to be in service of sections of society and a faction in the governing party.Read More
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested
Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s moved the security agency under his office.Read More
'They played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends'
In response to a question about Gupta associates being appointed to positions in SOEs, president Cyril Ramaphosa says key people were strategically placed and that played a role in fully capturing the state.Read More
Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a deputy Home Affairs minister to being appointed minister of Public Enterprises.Read More
Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures
The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first time that she had heard of a March 2015 meeting at Zuma’s private home which resulted in the suspension of three Eskom executives.Read More