COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths
South Africa has recorded 14,271 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,568,511.
473 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 76,247 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,344,896 with a recovery rate of 91,3%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 9,185,756 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 568 511 with 14 271 new cases reported. Today 473 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 76 247 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 344 896 with a recovery rate of 91,3% pic.twitter.com/GbFyaxmM4s— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 12, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sergeychayko/sergeychayko2003/sergeychayko200300015/141622675-ampoule-with-a-vaccine-from-the-new-coronavirus-covid-19-with-tablets-on-the-table.jpg
