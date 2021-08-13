COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths





South Africa has recorded 14,271 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,568,511.

473 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 76,247 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,344,896 with a recovery rate of 91,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 9,185,756 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.