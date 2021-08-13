We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac





The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has agreed to rerun interviews for the Constitutional Court judges.

This follows a challenge from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Executive Secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) Lawson Naidoo says they welcome the decision by the JSC.

In June, CASAC launched an application in the Johannesburg High Court challenging the constitutionality of those interviews.

We welcome the fact that the JSC has agreed to run those interviews afresh, to acknowledge that the so-called deliberations of the JSC in its closed sessions were unlawful, they did not meet the required standards of presenting themselves with an open mind in evaluating the candidates before them. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

We hope that the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

For politicians to use the platform of the JSC interviews to question judges about judgments they have delivered in which those JSC commissioners were the losing parties in those cases, is highly inappropriate. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

