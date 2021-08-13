We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has agreed to rerun interviews for the Constitutional Court judges.
This follows a challenge from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Executive Secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) Lawson Naidoo says they welcome the decision by the JSC.
In June, CASAC launched an application in the Johannesburg High Court challenging the constitutionality of those interviews.
We welcome the fact that the JSC has agreed to run those interviews afresh, to acknowledge that the so-called deliberations of the JSC in its closed sessions were unlawful, they did not meet the required standards of presenting themselves with an open mind in evaluating the candidates before them.Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac
We hope that the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process.Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac
For politicians to use the platform of the JSC interviews to question judges about judgments they have delivered in which those JSC commissioners were the losing parties in those cases, is highly inappropriate.Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac
Listen to the full interview:
More from Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths
The Health Department says 9,185,756 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand
'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green).Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More
Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities
Corruption Watch legal researcher Mashudu Masutha says the present legal framework allows host communities various sorts of compensation as well as equitable advantages.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke outpatients struggling to receive treatment
Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom expressed his displeasure with the Department of Infrastructure Development's handling of the Charlotte Maxeke hospital's reconstruction.Read More
People are hesitant to donate their tissue or organs due to a lack of knowledge
Bone SA Recovery and Awareness Manager Sandra Venter described the most common misunderstanding people have about organ and tissue donation, claiming that it all stems from a lack of knowledge.Read More
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency.Read More
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned, as in the past, it had been found to be in service of sections of society and a faction in the governing party.Read More
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested
Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s moved the security agency under his office.Read More
'They played the role of fully capturing the state and achieving the ends'
In response to a question about Gupta associates being appointed to positions in SOEs, president Cyril Ramaphosa says key people were strategically placed and that played a role in fully capturing the state.Read More