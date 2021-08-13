Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - The Underground bakery
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Stuart McClarty, Owner, Chef and Baker
Today at 13:49
Travel Feature - Destinations opened to fully vaccinated travellers from SA
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Dr Reevana Balmahoon
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Reevana Balmahoon -Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead at the CSIR
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Joya Mooi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Joya Mooi
Today at 16:20
Parliament has agreed to hear oral submissions from actors regarding amendments to The Performance Protection Act and Copyright Act
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meat
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Bosman - Owner at Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meats
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent' On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners expressed their opinions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance before the state capt... 13 August 2021 10:45 AM
We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac Bongani Bingwa speaks to Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about the decision to re-run the JSC interviews. 13 August 2021 7:57 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths The Health Department says 9,185,756 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 13 August 2021 6:57 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he's move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won't receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel

13 August 2021 8:30 AM
by Zanele Zama
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Is Friday the 13th a superstition?

An Instagram account @fake_guccicommunitysa is exposing celebrities who allegedly wear counterfeit designer brands.

From sneakers, bags, belts and hats, the account user exposes them all.

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

10 August 2021 2:32 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black

6 August 2021 3:18 PM

The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where she was.

WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service

4 August 2021 8:43 AM

Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.

Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

2 August 2021 4:25 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush

30 July 2021 3:02 PM

The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music during a boot camp.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir

29 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021

29 July 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

26 July 2021 4:13 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj

23 July 2021 3:10 PM

The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter.

It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole

16 July 2021 3:20 PM

The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words of comfort.

'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers'

13 August 2021 11:43 AM

Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers.

Is Friday the 13th a superstition?

13 August 2021 9:13 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'

12 August 2021 9:01 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.

Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim

12 August 2021 7:48 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.

Is there legal recourse for when sellers remove features key to property value?

12 August 2021 2:53 PM

A seller was compelled to leave the property in the same condition as it was sold, as ALL the fixtures contributed to the value of the property.

WATCH: Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage

12 August 2021 9:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Emirates Airline new ad shot on top of the Burj Khalifa goes viral

12 August 2021 9:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'

11 August 2021 7:31 PM

Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral

11 August 2021 9:01 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years

11 August 2021 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Expert warns not to ignore severe side-effects after jab

13 August 2021 1:05 PM

UK says US pull-out from Afghanistan a 'mistake'

13 August 2021 12:38 PM

Children won't get COVID jab until it's proven to be safe for them - Health Dept

13 August 2021 12:22 PM

