Is Friday the 13th a superstition?
It's Friday the 13th.
Many people believe bad luck is associated with this date, is it superstition?
"Friday the 13th" happens just once or twice a year.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 13, 2021
Exactly as rare as...
"Thursday the 12th" or "Saturday the 14th."
Or "Friday the 6th." Or "Friday the 20th." Or "Friday the 27th."
Friday the 13th is not as unlucky as you think it is #Friday13th pic.twitter.com/0mI7ClAjxg— Sue Nyathi (@SueNyathi) August 13, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106141570_child-s-shoe-on-the-street-after-dangerous-traffic-incident.html?vti=moh0zfsrchrfh1jgwq-1-1
