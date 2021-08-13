Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - The Underground bakery
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Stuart McClarty, Owner, Chef and Baker
Today at 13:49
Travel Feature - Destinations opened to fully vaccinated travellers from SA
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Dr Reevana Balmahoon
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Reevana Balmahoon -Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead at the CSIR
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Joya Mooi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Joya Mooi
Today at 16:20
Parliament has agreed to hear oral submissions from actors regarding amendments to The Performance Protection Act and Copyright Act
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meat
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Bosman - Owner at Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meats
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent' On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners expressed their opinions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance before the state capt... 13 August 2021 10:45 AM
We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac Bongani Bingwa speaks to Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about the decision to re-run the JSC interviews. 13 August 2021 7:57 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths The Health Department says 9,185,756 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 13 August 2021 6:57 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

"I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent'

13 August 2021 10:45 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo state capture inquiry

On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners expressed their opinions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance before the state capture inquiry.

On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners were invited to define President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony before the state capture inquiry over the past two days in one word.

Ramaphosa testified in his capacity as both deputy president and president of the country, eliciting diverse reactions from South Africans.

Ramaphosa reminds me a lot of Barack Obama. They're both superb orators who say all the right things and have the platitudes. I mean the way he was smoodging Raymond Zondo, and then it was a matter of him, and the ANC is guilty of this thing of admitting to some faults and vowing to repair them as if the problems were not caused by them.

Mark, Caller

I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent according to my analysis. He answered every question truthfully and said everything we needed to know about corruption but now people want to complain about his bromance with Judge Raymond Zondo.

Makhokhoba, Caller

RELATED: Ramaphosa: We should have been much more active in enforcing accountability

The president's presence at the state capture, in my opinion, was a waste of time because he didn't say anything. Cyril was the same person who was supporting Jacob Zuma when there was no vote of confidence against him in parliament by opposition parties. He was a part of the capture, and now he wants to act as if he didn't know anything while claiming to have his hands free. What a joke.

Nthabeleng, Caller

I hear people say he did not say anything, or he denied everything but at least he showed accountability.

Isaac, Caller

Listen to the full conversation below...




13 August 2021 10:45 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo state capture inquiry

More from Local

We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac

13 August 2021 7:57 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about the decision to re-run the JSC interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths

13 August 2021 6:57 AM

The Health Department says 9,185,756 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand

12 August 2021 8:32 PM

'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim

12 August 2021 7:48 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities

12 August 2021 5:25 PM

Corruption Watch legal researcher Mashudu Masutha says the present legal framework allows host communities various sorts of compensation as well as equitable advantages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlotte Maxeke outpatients struggling to receive treatment

12 August 2021 4:49 PM

Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom expressed his displeasure with the Department of Infrastructure Development's handling of the Charlotte Maxeke hospital's reconstruction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People are hesitant to donate their tissue or organs due to a lack of knowledge

12 August 2021 2:40 PM

Bone SA Recovery and Awareness Manager Sandra Venter described the most common misunderstanding people have about organ and tissue donation, claiming that it all stems from a lack of knowledge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed

12 August 2021 12:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry

12 August 2021 12:54 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned, as in the past, it had been found to be in service of sections of society and a faction in the governing party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested

12 August 2021 11:58 AM

Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s moved the security agency under his office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities

Local

Charlotte Maxeke outpatients struggling to receive treatment

Local

We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac

Local

'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers'

Lifestyle

Local

EWN Highlights

Expert warns not to ignore severe side-effects after jab

13 August 2021 1:05 PM

UK says US pull-out from Afghanistan a 'mistake'

13 August 2021 12:38 PM

Children won't get COVID jab until it's proven to be safe for them - Health Dept

13 August 2021 12:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA