



On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners were invited to define President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony before the state capture inquiry over the past two days in one word.

Ramaphosa testified in his capacity as both deputy president and president of the country, eliciting diverse reactions from South Africans.

Ramaphosa reminds me a lot of Barack Obama. They're both superb orators who say all the right things and have the platitudes. I mean the way he was smoodging Raymond Zondo, and then it was a matter of him, and the ANC is guilty of this thing of admitting to some faults and vowing to repair them as if the problems were not caused by them. Mark, Caller

I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent according to my analysis. He answered every question truthfully and said everything we needed to know about corruption but now people want to complain about his bromance with Judge Raymond Zondo. Makhokhoba, Caller

The president's presence at the state capture, in my opinion, was a waste of time because he didn't say anything. Cyril was the same person who was supporting Jacob Zuma when there was no vote of confidence against him in parliament by opposition parties. He was a part of the capture, and now he wants to act as if he didn't know anything while claiming to have his hands free. What a joke. Nthabeleng, Caller

I hear people say he did not say anything, or he denied everything but at least he showed accountability. Isaac, Caller

