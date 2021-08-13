"I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent'
On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners were invited to define President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony before the state capture inquiry over the past two days in one word.
Ramaphosa testified in his capacity as both deputy president and president of the country, eliciting diverse reactions from South Africans.
Ramaphosa reminds me a lot of Barack Obama. They're both superb orators who say all the right things and have the platitudes. I mean the way he was smoodging Raymond Zondo, and then it was a matter of him, and the ANC is guilty of this thing of admitting to some faults and vowing to repair them as if the problems were not caused by them.Mark, Caller
I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent according to my analysis. He answered every question truthfully and said everything we needed to know about corruption but now people want to complain about his bromance with Judge Raymond Zondo.Makhokhoba, Caller
RELATED: Ramaphosa: We should have been much more active in enforcing accountability
The president's presence at the state capture, in my opinion, was a waste of time because he didn't say anything. Cyril was the same person who was supporting Jacob Zuma when there was no vote of confidence against him in parliament by opposition parties. He was a part of the capture, and now he wants to act as if he didn't know anything while claiming to have his hands free. What a joke.Nthabeleng, Caller
I hear people say he did not say anything, or he denied everything but at least he showed accountability.Isaac, Caller
Listen to the full conversation below...
More from Local
We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about the decision to re-run the JSC interviews.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths
The Health Department says 9,185,756 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand
'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green).Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More
Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities
Corruption Watch legal researcher Mashudu Masutha says the present legal framework allows host communities various sorts of compensation as well as equitable advantages.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke outpatients struggling to receive treatment
Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom expressed his displeasure with the Department of Infrastructure Development's handling of the Charlotte Maxeke hospital's reconstruction.Read More
People are hesitant to donate their tissue or organs due to a lack of knowledge
Bone SA Recovery and Awareness Manager Sandra Venter described the most common misunderstanding people have about organ and tissue donation, claiming that it all stems from a lack of knowledge.Read More
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency.Read More
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned, as in the past, it had been found to be in service of sections of society and a faction in the governing party.Read More