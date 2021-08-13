'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers'
The scourge of absent fathers is an issue experienced in many households across South Africa.
Too many children are growing up without their biological fathers or a father figure in their lives, opening them to being negatively impacted in various ways.
Matrimonial law expert Shando Theron joined Nickolaus Bauer, standing in for Clement Manyathela, on Wednesday to discusses the impact of absent fathers on South African society and how the law should change to protect their children.
Unfortunately, it's a lot more prevalent than we give it credit. A lot of it has got to do with our history and migrant labour where you had fathers who had to work away from home - very, very far home - and you and I both know a lot of the taxi drivers in Joburg are from KwaZulu-Natal. It doesn't mean they don't have families. A lot of people who work in the mines are from other parts of the country, but this is where they had to come to find work. That migrant labour system has actually increased the absentee father phenomenon.Shando Theron, Matrimonial law expert
I believe many of our social ills are due to absent fathers.Shando Theron, Matrimonial law expert
Unfortunately - and too often - children get used as cannon fodder in a divorce and as a bargaining chip.Shando Theron, Matrimonial law expert
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/crop-person-touch-palms-with-newborn-baby-on-gray-backdrop-3845458/
