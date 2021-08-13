Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa
Pick 'n Pay Express stores at BP petrol garages are starting to sell wine to the public.
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (Saapa SA) is concerned about the recent announcement in South Africa that a supermarket chain outlet attached to a petrol station in Johannesburg has been awarded a liquor licence.
Saapa SA has called on all Provincial Liquor Authorities to implement an immediate moratorium on the awarding of all such licenses.
The alliance believes the decision to allow petrol stations to have a liquor licence raises a number of important questions, the most worrying of which is the slow pace of legislative change in the country.
It says this also highlights the constraints on promoting a national alcohol policy for South Africa.
Most petrol stations stay open 24 hours a day. Although it is unlikely that they will get liquor licences allowing them to sell wine 24 hours a day, being open all the time and having wine on the premises means that the chances of some of them selling the wine ‘under the counter’ outside of legal selling hours is very high.
Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA, joins Mandy Wiener to discuss their opposition to this.
We should actually point out that government itself has issues around this because the Liquor Policy of 2016, which was adopted by cabinet, specifically recommends that licenses are not issued to retailers that are at petrol stations ad the Liquor Amendment Bill specifically forbids the awarding of licences to petrol station policies.. unfortunately, that bill has not been passed years later...Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA
Allowing petrol stations to sell alcohol obviously can have some impact on levels of drinking and driving...Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/anaumenko/anaumenko1607/anaumenko160700208/60522749-selection-of-wine-for-tasting-copy-space.jpg
More from Local
Gauteng has reached 10 0 000 applications for Grade 8
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embraced by the majority of parents.Read More
'Gauteng Premier says despite drop in infections we are not out of the wood yet'
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali says the department of health has noted a drop in men opting to get vaccinated.Read More
'I believe we played with doubt anytime we have to make a difficult decision'
CSIR Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead Dr. Reevana Balmahoon discusses how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter.Read More
Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country
Mandy Wiener speaks to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend's weather forecast.Read More
"I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent'
On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners expressed their opinions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance before the state capture inquiry.Read More
We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about the decision to re-run the JSC interviews.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths
The Health Department says 9,185,756 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand
'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green).Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More