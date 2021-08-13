Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa





Pick 'n Pay Express stores at BP petrol garages are starting to sell wine to the public.

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (Saapa SA) is concerned about the recent announcement in South Africa that a supermarket chain outlet attached to a petrol station in Johannesburg has been awarded a liquor licence.

Saapa SA has called on all Provincial Liquor Authorities to implement an immediate moratorium on the awarding of all such licenses.

The alliance believes the decision to allow petrol stations to have a liquor licence raises a number of important questions, the most worrying of which is the slow pace of legislative change in the country.

It says this also highlights the constraints on promoting a national alcohol policy for South Africa.

Most petrol stations stay open 24 hours a day. Although it is unlikely that they will get liquor licences allowing them to sell wine 24 hours a day, being open all the time and having wine on the premises means that the chances of some of them selling the wine ‘under the counter’ outside of legal selling hours is very high.

Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA, joins Mandy Wiener to discuss their opposition to this.

We should actually point out that government itself has issues around this because the Liquor Policy of 2016, which was adopted by cabinet, specifically recommends that licenses are not issued to retailers that are at petrol stations ad the Liquor Amendment Bill specifically forbids the awarding of licences to petrol station policies.. unfortunately, that bill has not been passed years later... Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA

Allowing petrol stations to sell alcohol obviously can have some impact on levels of drinking and driving... Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA

Listen to the full interview below...