Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says two winter systems are moving over the country resulting in icy temperatures, snow and rain on Friday.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, SAWS forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and the Northern Cape will experience some snowfall or rain.
The second system is a couple of lows, it is quite an intense weather system busy building up over the western part of the country.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster- SAWS
To say this is the last cold snap is so difficult at this stage. We generally do have a cold snap at the end of August, even in September we often see that little snap that comes in when people have their summer clothes ready.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster- SAWS
Listen to the full interview below:
