The John Perlman Show
'I believe we played with doubt anytime we have to make a difficult decision'

CSIR Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead Dr. Reevana Balmahoon discusses how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter.

Dr Reevana Balmahoon is the head of the Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality research group, which is currently working on methods to use the developing technology of augmented reality to improve the insights derived from AI methodologies.

Balmahoon highlighted her first failure as a leader in her organization, which occurred after one of her valued coworkers abandoned her in a few months.

Pulling back the lense of it, corporates and working environments often see leaders as those that are successful at managing teams, so when ai had my first direct report years ago. I was looking forward to the opportunity to learn from this particular individual who left the position in one month due to the fact that he received an external offer and at the time it seemed like a taint on my leadership capabilities.

Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR

Anyone who is involved in the recruitment process will know that finding the right person takes time but if your team continues without a particular resource for a while, you actually risk losing your job.

Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR

I think losing an employee to another opportunity opened up my mind to understand the dynamics that exist in a serious skills environment.

Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR

RELATED: My first paycheque as a rapper came from HHP, he gave me R900 - Khuli Chana

Balmahoon went on to explain her failure in managing her non-profit organisation while completing her MBA.

To complete my technical skills I did decide to do my MBA however at the time I was working full time as a manager and outside my job I was co-director of the largest division at this non-profit organisation called 'WomEng' which focused on celebrating and inspiring women to pursue careers in the engineering in the STEM environment.

Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR

I started my MBA at GIBS without actually realising what ai was getting myself into in terms of the time commitment and other requirements during the course of that degree.

Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR

I had to make a difficult decision at the time to leave my non-profit work and complete my MBA but at the time I was afraid that I was turning into someone who was going to chase climbing the corporate ladder and won't come back to this role of volunteerism.

Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR

Listen to the full interview below...




