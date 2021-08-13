'I believe we played with doubt anytime we have to make a difficult decision'
Dr Reevana Balmahoon is the head of the Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality research group, which is currently working on methods to use the developing technology of augmented reality to improve the insights derived from AI methodologies.
Balmahoon highlighted her first failure as a leader in her organization, which occurred after one of her valued coworkers abandoned her in a few months.
Pulling back the lense of it, corporates and working environments often see leaders as those that are successful at managing teams, so when ai had my first direct report years ago. I was looking forward to the opportunity to learn from this particular individual who left the position in one month due to the fact that he received an external offer and at the time it seemed like a taint on my leadership capabilities.Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR
Anyone who is involved in the recruitment process will know that finding the right person takes time but if your team continues without a particular resource for a while, you actually risk losing your job.Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR
I think losing an employee to another opportunity opened up my mind to understand the dynamics that exist in a serious skills environment.Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR
RELATED: My first paycheque as a rapper came from HHP, he gave me R900 - Khuli Chana
Balmahoon went on to explain her failure in managing her non-profit organisation while completing her MBA.
To complete my technical skills I did decide to do my MBA however at the time I was working full time as a manager and outside my job I was co-director of the largest division at this non-profit organisation called 'WomEng' which focused on celebrating and inspiring women to pursue careers in the engineering in the STEM environment.Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR
I started my MBA at GIBS without actually realising what ai was getting myself into in terms of the time commitment and other requirements during the course of that degree.Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR
I had to make a difficult decision at the time to leave my non-profit work and complete my MBA but at the time I was afraid that I was turning into someone who was going to chase climbing the corporate ladder and won't come back to this role of volunteerism.Dr Reevana Balmahoon, Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead - CSIR
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Gauteng has reached 10 0 000 applications for Grade 8
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embraced by the majority of parents.Read More
'Gauteng Premier says despite drop in infections we are not out of the wood yet'
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali says the department of health has noted a drop in men opting to get vaccinated.Read More
Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country
Mandy Wiener speaks to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend's weather forecast.Read More
Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA believes the decision to allow petrol stations to have a liquor licence raises a number of important questions, the most worrying of which is the slow pace of legislative change in the country.Read More
"I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent'
On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners expressed their opinions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance before the state capture inquiry.Read More
We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about the decision to re-run the JSC interviews.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths
The Health Department says 9,185,756 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand
'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green).Read More
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.Read More