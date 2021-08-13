'Gauteng Premier says despite drop in infections we are not out of the wood yet'





Gauteng Premier David Makhura paid a visit to the West Rand's mining sector to encourage citizens to get vaccinated.

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali described the findings of the Premier inspections and why there are concerns that the coronavirus infections in the city may rise again.

Mostly what came out of the premier's inspection today at various mines in the Westrand was the call for miners in particular men who are seemingly reluctant to get vaccinated. Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

RELATED: 'Let's get people to have jabs or use mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites'

The premier initially visited those areas as part of the government's efforts to ramp up and encourage residents to get vaccinated. Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

What we have noticed through the health department is the decrease in men willing to get vaccinated in the province. Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The premier David Makhura came out to say despite the drop in infections rates in the province. Gauteng is not out of the woods just yet and if the province is failing to et those vaccination numbers up we could be in for a disaster in terms of infections rates and mortality. Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...