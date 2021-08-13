Gauteng has reached 10 0 000 applications for Grade 8
More than 100 000 phase 1 applications have been filed, according to the Gauteng Department of Education.
On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the online admissions application system for 2022 opened, with some parents encountering various difficulties, such as an inaccurate ID number or home address, even after parents/guardians had checked their personal information at schools.
Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says a few issues with the system had been resolved, and that they are looking forward to completing phase 1 applications.
There have been three main problems, one being the issue of ID numbers where we are linked to the home affairs database but there were challenges and limitations but we managed to rectify that.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education
Secondly, we have an issue where we asked parents to go to their children's school especially if their child is in grade 7 to update their details but a majority of parents did not do that which created problems for us.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education
Thirdly and this is a common issue, we could not pick up some schools on the system when certain physical home and work addresses were used but we also rectified that.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education
I think that is why in the last four days we managed to record more than 102 000 successful applications.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education
When asked what to expect in the second phase, Lesufi said that only Gauteng residents will be permitted to apply first, followed by individuals from other provinces or from outside the country.
When we conclude with phase 1 we will know how many open spaces are available then we will open for everyone who wants to apply and that allows us to manages infrastructure, teacher populations, and resources like school furniture.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
