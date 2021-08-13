Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on The Animal Welfare Society said pathologists found that most cats were maliciously and brutally killed by a person or a group of i... 13 August 2021 5:36 PM
Gauteng has reached 100 000 applications for Grade 8 Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embrac... 13 August 2021 5:05 PM
'Gauteng Premier says despite drop in infections we are not out of the wood yet' Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali says the department of health has noted a drop in men opting to get vaccinated. 13 August 2021 4:08 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Gauteng has reached 100 000 applications for Grade 8

13 August 2021 5:05 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Basic Education Department
Gauteng school registration

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embraced by the majority of parents.

More than 100 000 phase 1 applications have been filed, according to the Gauteng Department of Education.

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the online admissions application system for 2022 opened, with some parents encountering various difficulties, such as an inaccurate ID number or home address, even after parents/guardians had checked their personal information at schools.

Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says a few issues with the system had been resolved, and that they are looking forward to completing phase 1 applications.

There have been three main problems, one being the issue of ID numbers where we are linked to the home affairs database but there were challenges and limitations but we managed to rectify that.

Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education

Secondly, we have an issue where we asked parents to go to their children's school especially if their child is in grade 7 to update their details but a majority of parents did not do that which created problems for us.

Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education

Thirdly and this is a common issue, we could not pick up some schools on the system when certain physical home and work addresses were used but we also rectified that.

Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education

I think that is why in the last four days we managed to record more than 102 000 successful applications.

Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education

RELATED: Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announces school registration for 2022

When asked what to expect in the second phase, Lesufi said that only Gauteng residents will be permitted to apply first, followed by individuals from other provinces or from outside the country.

When we conclude with phase 1 we will know how many open spaces are available then we will open for everyone who wants to apply and that allows us to manages infrastructure, teacher populations, and resources like school furniture.

Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Department of Education

Listen to the full interview below...




13 August 2021 5:05 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Basic Education Department
Gauteng school registration

More from Local

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

13 August 2021 5:36 PM

The Animal Welfare Society said pathologists found that most cats were maliciously and brutally killed by a person or a group of individuals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gauteng Premier says despite drop in infections we are not out of the wood yet'

13 August 2021 4:08 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali says the department of health has noted a drop in men opting to get vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I believe we played with doubt anytime we have to make a difficult decision'

13 August 2021 3:22 PM

CSIR Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead Dr. Reevana Balmahoon discusses how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

13 August 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend's weather forecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa

13 August 2021 1:24 PM

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA believes the decision to allow petrol stations to have a liquor licence raises a number of important questions, the most worrying of which is the slow pace of legislative change in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent'

13 August 2021 10:45 AM

On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners expressed their opinions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance before the state capture inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac

13 August 2021 7:57 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about the decision to re-run the JSC interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths

13 August 2021 6:57 AM

The Health Department says 9,185,756 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand

12 August 2021 8:32 PM

'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim

12 August 2021 7:48 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

Local

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

Local

Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa

Local

EWN Highlights

NUM to hold mass meeting over Richards Bay Minerals force majeure on workers

13 August 2021 8:21 PM

Premier Makhura & MEC Mokgethi reach out to miners to get vaccinated

13 August 2021 7:57 PM

'Nothing left': in crisis-hit Lebanon bread too is scarce

13 August 2021 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA