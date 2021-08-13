'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on
CAPE TOWN - Post-mortem reports have confirmed a serial cat killer had likely been preying on pets in Manenberg in the Western Cape in recent months.
The Animal Welfare Society on Friday said the discovery of at least 37 cats that had been found mutilated in the community was one of the most traumatic and biggest cases it had investigated.
The organisation said pathologists found that most cats were maliciously and brutally killed by a person or a group of individuals.
READ: Manenberg fears there's a cat serial killer
Some of the animals were severely beaten before being sliced open with a sharp blade and disembowelled. Others had parts of their ribcages, hearts and lungs ripped out.
Guided by this better understanding of how the cats were killed, the organisation increased its reward to R7,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Over the past few weeks, Manenberg residents had embarked on daily, spontaneous community patrols, desperate to find the so-called 'Manenberg cat killer'.
