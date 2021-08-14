COVID-19: South Africa records 13,921 new cases and 384 deaths
South Africa has recorded 13,921 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,582,427.
384 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 76,631 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,355,254 with a recovery rate of 91,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 9,339,755 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
