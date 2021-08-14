Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
From mechanical engineer to bespoke furniture maker, meet Busisiwe Serongwa Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to co-founder of SeroCreationz & SC Furn Busisiwe Serongwa about how she changed her business model duri... 14 August 2021 10:53 AM
Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes The amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act will allow independent power producers to generate up to 100MW of power. 14 August 2021 9:58 AM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die

14 August 2021 9:37 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Ebola
Marburg virus
virus

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus.

Guinea health officials confirmed West Africa's first case of the Marburg virus this past week.

The virus is said to be a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the Marburg virus has the potential to travel far and wide and that means it needs to be stopped in its tracks.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about this virus.

This is a germ that is actually a cousin to the Ebola virus. Different germ, same family but the presentation of the disease itself is the same. Both of them cause them a person to bleed from every opening of the body at its worst form.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

When it starts it you can't differentiate it from malaria and others where you have a high temperature, headaches, sore body but after five days it gets works with nausea, vomiting blood, having bloody diarrhoea and failure of the organs. The death rate is very high with 50% of the people who have it die.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

There is no treatment as such for this kind of disease, but what we do is what we call supportive treatment.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below:




14 August 2021 9:37 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Ebola
Marburg virus
virus

More from Local

From mechanical engineer to bespoke furniture maker, meet Busisiwe Serongwa

14 August 2021 10:53 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to co-founder of SeroCreationz & SC Furn Busisiwe Serongwa about how she changed her business model during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes

14 August 2021 9:58 AM

The amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act will allow independent power producers to generate up to 100MW of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 13,921 new cases and 384 deaths

14 August 2021 7:34 AM

The Health Department says 9,339,755 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

13 August 2021 5:36 PM

The Animal Welfare Society said pathologists found that most cats were maliciously and brutally killed by a person or a group of individuals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng has reached 100 000 applications for Grade 8

13 August 2021 5:05 PM

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embraced by the majority of parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gauteng Premier says despite drop in infections we are not out of the wood yet'

13 August 2021 4:08 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali says the department of health has noted a drop in men opting to get vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I believe we played with doubt anytime we have to make a difficult decision'

13 August 2021 3:22 PM

CSIR Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead Dr. Reevana Balmahoon discusses how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

13 August 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend's weather forecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa

13 August 2021 1:24 PM

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA believes the decision to allow petrol stations to have a liquor licence raises a number of important questions, the most worrying of which is the slow pace of legislative change in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent'

13 August 2021 10:45 AM

On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners expressed their opinions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance before the state capture inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa

12 August 2021 6:51 PM

'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now...

5 August 2021 8:51 PM

Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID

17 July 2021 12:48 PM

Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa

8 July 2021 1:57 PM

WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave at the start of May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

29 June 2021 1:04 PM

Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses have been closed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini

29 June 2021 7:20 AM

The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes

Local Business

[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die

Local Africa

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

Local

EWN Highlights

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

14 August 2021 11:20 AM

Apple defends child protection features over privacy concerns

14 August 2021 10:27 AM

Montsitsi ‘stayed the course for a free and just South Africa’: GCIS

14 August 2021 8:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA