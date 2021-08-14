[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die





Guinea health officials confirmed West Africa's first case of the Marburg virus this past week.

The virus is said to be a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the Marburg virus has the potential to travel far and wide and that means it needs to be stopped in its tracks.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about this virus.

This is a germ that is actually a cousin to the Ebola virus. Different germ, same family but the presentation of the disease itself is the same. Both of them cause them a person to bleed from every opening of the body at its worst form. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

When it starts it you can't differentiate it from malaria and others where you have a high temperature, headaches, sore body but after five days it gets works with nausea, vomiting blood, having bloody diarrhoea and failure of the organs. The death rate is very high with 50% of the people who have it die. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

There is no treatment as such for this kind of disease, but what we do is what we call supportive treatment. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below: