From mechanical engineer to bespoke furniture maker, meet Busisiwe Serongwa





With only six months of financial backup, Busisiwe Serongwa left her full-time job as a mechanical engineer to explore her passion for the furniture business.

Serongwa co-founded SeroCreatinz and SC Furn where they create Bespoke Furniture.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane on the Weekend Breakfast, she says the two businesses were started while she was still working as an engineer.

It was not an easy decision to make leaving a full-time job and stepping into the world of the unknown but then I decided to go for it, it was a now or never moment. Busisiwe Serongwa, Co-founder - SeroCreationz & SC Furn

With the introduction of Covid-19 lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, SeroCreationz as a decor company was affected.

But Serongwa decided to channel her energy into creating home furniture.

We couldn't do any decor for weddings and parties and we couldn't sell the equipment that we manufacture for the events industry. That caused us to refocus our business and tap into the household furniture. Busisiwe Serongwa, Co-founder - SeroCreationz & SC Furn

Business is now going very well on the home decor furniture side. We decided to focus on energy into a business that will be sustainable come what may. Busisiwe Serongwa, Co-founder - SeroCreationz & SC Furn

