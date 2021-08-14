Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
21 suspects arrested in Gauteng for running illegal gold processing refinery The suspects were arrested on Thursday near a Riverbank in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg. 14 August 2021 3:39 PM
From mechanical engineer to bespoke furniture maker, meet Busisiwe Serongwa Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to co-founder of SeroCreationz & SC Furn Busisiwe Serongwa about how she changed her business model duri... 14 August 2021 10:53 AM
Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes The amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act will allow independent power producers to generate up to 100MW of power. 14 August 2021 9:58 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

21 suspects arrested in Gauteng for running illegal gold processing refinery

14 August 2021 3:39 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Randfontein
SAPS
Gauteng
Gold
Gold Processing Refinery

The suspects were arrested on Thursday near a Riverbank in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-one suspects aged between 20 and 53 were arrested in Gauteng for running an illegal gold processing refinery.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday near a Riverbank in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

During the arrest police seized about 150 tons of gold bearing material for further investigation.

Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said: “We conducted a disruptive operation with other law enforcement agencies in the Randfontein area where 21 suspects were arrested and apprehended for running an illegal gold processing refinery and contravention of the Immigration Act. Suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : 21 suspects arrested in Gauteng for running illegal gold processing refinery




14 August 2021 3:39 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Randfontein
SAPS
Gauteng
Gold
Gold Processing Refinery

More from Local

From mechanical engineer to bespoke furniture maker, meet Busisiwe Serongwa

14 August 2021 10:53 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to co-founder of SeroCreationz & SC Furn Busisiwe Serongwa about how she changed her business model during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes

14 August 2021 9:58 AM

The amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act will allow independent power producers to generate up to 100MW of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die

14 August 2021 9:37 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 13,921 new cases and 384 deaths

14 August 2021 7:34 AM

The Health Department says 9,339,755 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

13 August 2021 5:36 PM

The Animal Welfare Society said pathologists found that most cats were maliciously and brutally killed by a person or a group of individuals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng has reached 100 000 applications for Grade 8

13 August 2021 5:05 PM

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embraced by the majority of parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gauteng Premier says despite drop in infections we are not out of the wood yet'

13 August 2021 4:08 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali says the department of health has noted a drop in men opting to get vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I believe we played with doubt anytime we have to make a difficult decision'

13 August 2021 3:22 PM

CSIR Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead Dr. Reevana Balmahoon discusses how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

13 August 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend's weather forecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa

13 August 2021 1:24 PM

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA believes the decision to allow petrol stations to have a liquor licence raises a number of important questions, the most worrying of which is the slow pace of legislative change in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes

Local Business

[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die

Local Africa

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

Local

EWN Highlights

Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence

14 August 2021 7:08 PM

Hundred of people brave the cold in GP to march against farm attacks

14 August 2021 6:06 PM

Cold front across SA brings icy temperatures, snowfall and wind

14 August 2021 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA