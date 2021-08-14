21 suspects arrested in Gauteng for running illegal gold processing refinery
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-one suspects aged between 20 and 53 were arrested in Gauteng for running an illegal gold processing refinery.
The suspects were arrested on Thursday near a Riverbank in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.
During the arrest police seized about 150 tons of gold bearing material for further investigation.
Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said: “We conducted a disruptive operation with other law enforcement agencies in the Randfontein area where 21 suspects were arrested and apprehended for running an illegal gold processing refinery and contravention of the Immigration Act. Suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.”
This article first appeared on EWN : 21 suspects arrested in Gauteng for running illegal gold processing refinery
