COVID-19: South Africa records 13,021 new cases and 238 deaths





South Africa has recorded 13,021 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,595,447.

238 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 76,869 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,364,507 with a recovery rate of 91,1%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 9,373,343 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.