Motorists cautioned to be careful along N3 highway
The N3 toll concession is urging motorists travelling along the busy route to remain cautious as rain, mist and strong winds are being experienced along the highway.
Snowfall has been recorded over the Drakensberg, Lesotho and Eastern Cape mountains while residents in the Free State and Gauteng battle light rain and low temperatures.
15/08 07h00 #Weather #Extremely cold weather, rain, mist and strong winds are currently being experienced along parts of #N3TollRoute. Visibility poor in some areas. Please proceed with caution. Travel safely. pic.twitter.com/zjhsTcwocz— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) August 15, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wollertz/wollertz1508/wollertz150800571/44218794-view-of-a-car-driving-on-a-paved-road-with-extremely-limited-visibility-due-to-heavy-fog.jpg
More from Local
Former president Jacob Zuma remains in hospital following surgical procedure
The Department of Correctional Services says other procedures are scheduled for the coming days.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,021 new cases and 238 deaths
The Health Department says 9,373,343 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
21 suspects arrested in Gauteng for running illegal gold processing refinery
The suspects were arrested on Thursday near a Riverbank in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.Read More
From mechanical engineer to bespoke furniture maker, meet Busisiwe Serongwa
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to co-founder of SeroCreationz & SC Furn Busisiwe Serongwa about how she changed her business model during the Covid-19 lockdowns.Read More
Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes
The amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act will allow independent power producers to generate up to 100MW of power.Read More
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,921 new cases and 384 deaths
The Health Department says 9,339,755 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on
The Animal Welfare Society said pathologists found that most cats were maliciously and brutally killed by a person or a group of individuals.Read More
Gauteng has reached 100 000 applications for Grade 8
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embraced by the majority of parents.Read More