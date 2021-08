Motorists cautioned to be careful along N3 highway

The N3 toll concession is urging motorists travelling along the busy route to remain cautious as rain, mist and strong winds are being experienced along the highway.

Snowfall has been recorded over the Drakensberg, Lesotho and Eastern Cape mountains while residents in the Free State and Gauteng battle light rain and low temperatures.

15/08 07h00 #Weather #Extremely cold weather, rain, mist and strong winds are currently being experienced along parts of #N3TollRoute. Visibility poor in some areas. Please proceed with caution. Travel safely. pic.twitter.com/zjhsTcwocz — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) August 15, 2021