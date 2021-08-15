Amapiano star Sakhile Hlatshwayo laid to rest
JOHANNESBURG - Amapiano star Sakhile Hlatshwayo also known as “Killer Kau” has been remembered as a humble and multi-talented young man who inspired South Africa's youth.
His loved ones, friends and industry giants gathered at a private funeral in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Hlatshwayo died in a head-on collision last week along with six other people while on their way to a performance at an event in Rustenburg in the North West.
The 23-year-old musician was at the peak of his career at the time of his passing.
He took the music industry by storm with his single Tholokhuti Hey when he was still in high school.
Since then, he had worked with some of Amapiano's biggest names.
Universal Music Africa's Lwazi Zondo said he was an inspiration to many, adding that Hlatshwayo was a hero in his community and among the youth.
“This young man was supportive, this young man was loving. This young man would get random calls from random people who don’t know him. He wasn’t just a person, he was a superhero.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Amapiano star Sakhile Hlatshwayo laid to rest
