COVID-19: South Africa records 10,139 new cases and 272 deaths
South Africa has recorded 10,139 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,605,586.
272 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 77,141 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,375,634 with a recovery rate of 91,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 9,387,129 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 605 586 with 10 139 new cases reported. Today 272 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 77 141 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 375 634 with a recovery rate of 91,2% pic.twitter.com/d6sedO037O— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 15, 2021
