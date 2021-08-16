COVID-19: South Africa records 10,139 new cases and 272 deaths





South Africa has recorded 10,139 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,605,586.

272 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 77,141 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths**

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,375,634 with a recovery rate of 91,2%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 9,387,129 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.