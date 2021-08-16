Minister Phaahla: All adults might be able to vaccinate before end of this week
Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says he is disappointed at the low turnout at vaccination sites.
To date, the country has vaccinated 9,387,129 people since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Dr Phaahla said fake news and anti-vaxxers had been gaining momentum on social media about vaccines.
The turnout has been reducing and that is worrying.Dr Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health
Phaahla: Fake news and the anti-vaxxers have been gaining momentum on social media about vaccines.#702Breakfast #COVID19Vaccination #letswalkthetalk— 702 (@Radio702) August 16, 2021
The momentum of the fake news, the anti-vax campaign is also gaining some momentum, especially on social media. We have to cope up with social media at the same time.Dr Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health
Phaahla says the money spent on Digital Vibes could have been used more productively.
I wouldn't say we don't miss the funds that were not properly utilised.Dr Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health
JUST IN: Minister Phaahla says they are in consultations and they will probably open for all adults to get vaccines by the end of this week.#702Breakfast #COVID19Vaccination #letswalkthetalk— 702 (@Radio702) August 16, 2021
He adds that they will ramp up their efforts to get more people to get vaccinated.
We are in further consultations with our leadership in Cabinet, we will probably before the end of this week open for all adults above 18.Dr Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
