Nedbank lends small businesses a helping hand with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness





The past 18 months have been immensely challenging for the majority of South Africa’s small and medium enterprises.

While trying to recover from the impact of the Covid-19, businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were gripped by the recent looting and vandalism that shocked the country.

Nedbank is determined to partner with the nation's entrepreneurs to help reshape their businesses for sustainable success.

In collaboration with Primedia Broadcasting’s radio stations 702 and CapeTalk, Nedbank has repositioned the highly successful Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to align it with the current challenges SMEs are facing.

The repositioned campaign is called #HandsUpForSmallBusiness.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to business growth expert Matsi Modise - founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings - about what they have in store.

It's for the small businesses that were affected by the riots or Covid-19. We cannot ignore the fact that we still have businesses that are suffering because of Covid-19. Matsi Modise, Founder and Managing Director - Furaha Afrika Holdings

Businesses that should enter should clearly illustrate the impact it has had on their businesses and we also want them to share their stories of loss and how what has happened has made things hard for them. Matsi Modise, Founder and Managing Director - Furaha Afrika Holdings

It is important for us to see how they are picking themselves up and how to we help them in repositioning themselves and rebuilding themselves. Matsi Modise, Founder and Managing Director - Furaha Afrika Holdings

Wondering what's up for grabs? Here is what you could win:

A R30 000 cash injection for the business.

Airtime on 702 or CapeTalk to the value of R100 000.

A digital toolkit, including marketing material to the value of R10 000.

Social media exposure worth R10 000.

A business gap analysis from Furaha Afrika Holdings to the value of R15 000.

HOW TO ENTER

Click here to enter