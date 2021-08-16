Streaming issues? Report here
Bring South African Human Rights Commission on board 'to help with vaccination'

16 August 2021 11:07 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Health Department
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show weighed in on whether people should be required to get vaccinated.

With 10,139 positive COVID-19 tests in the previous reporting period, the total number of cases in the country has risen to nearly 2.6 million since the outbreak began.

According to research, the majority of men in the country are unwilling to get vaccinated, which has the government concerned that this may be the reason for the country's slow progress toward herd immunity.

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show weighed in on why many people, particularly men, in the country are unwilling to get vaccinated and whether it should become mandatory for people to get vaccinated.

This has been going on in our society for a long time, but we were not paying attention. When it comes to how many men are willing to be tested for HIV, the process is similar to receiving COVID-19 vaccines. You will hear men say, if my wife has tested negative, then I am also safe. That, I believe, is a societal issue that we as men must address because it is killing us. We are dying because we depend on women for many things that we should be doing ourselves.

Peter, Caller

Another listener suggested that the government use the South African Human Rights Commission to help convince people to vaccinate. In this way, people are informed of their rights and why it is important that they vaccinate.

Why don't we use the South African Human Rights Commission to help the government persuade people to get vaccinated? People are sitting at home unemployed, and the tourism industry is suffering. The end results of vaccinations must be shown to the public.

Mkhululi, Caller

RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 10,139 new cases and 272 deaths

The majority of listeners explained why they did not receive the vaccine, with many concerned that they would not respond well to it.

My situation is a little different; I am vaccinated, but my wife refuses to be vaccinated because she is simply allergic to any chemical drug of any kind. If she has an aspirin, she must take half of it or she will be in trouble. I'm happy that my wife refuses to take the vaccine; it's her democratic right, and you can't take it away from her. She has got in her mind a valid reason as she is worried it will have a negative output on her.

Steve, Caller

In the past 24-hour cycle more than 9.3 million vaccines have been given out in the country so far, with everyone over the age of 18 scheduled to begin lining up on September 1st.

Listen to the full interview below...




