LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
Restaurant industry call for further relaxation of the country’s lockdown laws
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Grace Harding, Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 17:10
Government spent R5,5 Million on Marikana litigation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Niren Tolsi - freelance journalist at New Frame
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
Afghanistan in a standstill after Islamist group Taliban took over
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:15
Sasol cuts debt by over R80 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Absa's headline earnings grew fivefold to R8.6 billion, and the resumed of dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jason Quinn - Absa Interim Group Chief Executive.
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Vaccine Incentives - Carrot & Stick Approach to Change
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
ZOOM :Business Book feature ‘Conflicted' by Ian Leslie
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - seasoned stand up comedian Nina Hastie
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nina Hastie - Stand-up comedian
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Medical doctor on a mission to change the mental health narrative Dr Samke J Ngcobo says after she had her public breakdown last year she was ashamed for a long time but then decided it was best t... 16 August 2021 4:48 PM
Electricity prices 'killing people’s budgets in Johannesburg' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee explains how the increase in electricity price has affected Johannesburg residents... 16 August 2021 4:39 PM
Minister Phaahla: All adults might be able to vaccinate before end of this week Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. 16 August 2021 2:45 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Nedbank lends small businesses a helping hand with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness Bongani Bingwa speaks to business growth expert Matsi Modise about Nedbank's #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign. 16 August 2021 10:46 AM
Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes The amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act will allow independent power producers to generate up to 100MW of power. 14 August 2021 9:58 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Driver leaves chocolate, apology note as compensation for car park crash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:15 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
View all Sport
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral

16 August 2021 9:11 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Sophie Ndaba
'Whats Gone Viral'
lwandle ndaba

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral

Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba's son has sent social media into a frenzy after he released his diss track about his stepfather Max Lichaba.

Musician Lwandle Ndaba whose stage name is Ocean L titled the track My Stepfather's a devil.

Listen to the track below:

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




16 August 2021 9:11 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Sophie Ndaba
'Whats Gone Viral'
lwandle ndaba

More from Lifestyle

Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist

16 August 2021 11:43 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Driver leaves chocolate, apology note as compensation for car park crash

16 August 2021 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers'

13 August 2021 11:43 AM

Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Friday the 13th a superstition?

13 August 2021 9:13 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel

13 August 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'

12 August 2021 9:01 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim

12 August 2021 7:48 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is there legal recourse for when sellers remove features key to property value?

12 August 2021 2:53 PM

A seller was compelled to leave the property in the same condition as it was sold, as ALL the fixtures contributed to the value of the property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage

12 August 2021 9:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Emirates Airline new ad shot on top of the Burj Khalifa goes viral

12 August 2021 9:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist

16 August 2021 11:43 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel

13 August 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pippa Ehrlich shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist

10 August 2021 2:32 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black

6 August 2021 3:18 PM

The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where she was.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service

4 August 2021 8:43 AM

Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

2 August 2021 4:25 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush

30 July 2021 3:02 PM

The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music during a boot camp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir

29 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021

29 July 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

26 July 2021 4:13 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Electricity prices 'killing people’s budgets in Johannesburg'

Local

Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach

Sport

Did Marikana miners die in vain? Unions have a different take on minimum wage

Local

EWN Highlights

It’s sad but necessary: ANC interim NW committee on electing new premier

16 August 2021 4:38 PM

Ivory Coast starts Ebola jabs after first case in decades

16 August 2021 4:04 PM

Tokyo Paralympics: Team SA's classifications explained

16 August 2021 3:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA