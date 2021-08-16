LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral
Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba's son has sent social media into a frenzy after he released his diss track about his stepfather Max Lichaba.
Musician Lwandle Ndaba whose stage name is Ocean L titled the track My Stepfather's a devil.
Listen to the track below:
Full video of Sophie Ndaba’s son diss track to Max Lichaba. #Lorch | #KillerKauFuneral | #SingleAndMingle | Junior Khanye | #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/0o68YQKLF1— Clout Duke (@cloutduke) August 15, 2021
