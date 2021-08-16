LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral

Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba's son has sent social media into a frenzy after he released his diss track about his stepfather Max Lichaba.

Musician Lwandle Ndaba whose stage name is Ocean L titled the track My Stepfather's a devil.

Listen to the track below:

Listen to what else has gone viral here: