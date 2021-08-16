Driver leaves chocolate, apology note as compensation for car park crash

Today at 16:50 Restaurant industry call for further relaxation of the country’s lockdown laws Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Grace Harding, Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket

125 125

Today at 17:10 Government spent R5,5 Million on Marikana litigation Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Niren Tolsi - freelance journalist at New Frame

125 125

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:08 Afghanistan in a standstill after Islamist group Taliban took over The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 18:15 Sasol cuts debt by over R80 billion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Absa's headline earnings grew fivefold to R8.6 billion, and the resumed of dividend payout The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jason Quinn - Absa Interim Group Chief Executive.

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

125 125

Today at 19:08 Vaccine Incentives - Carrot & Stick Approach to Change The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM :Business Book feature ‘Conflicted' by Ian Leslie The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

125 125