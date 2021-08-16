Driver leaves chocolate, apology note as compensation for car park crash
In a TikTok video, a woman explains how someone left her some chocolates and an apology note after the person sideswiped her car.
The culprit says they can't fix the car instead here is some chocolate.
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
