New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption'
Business tycoon and opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was on Monday declared winner of the hotly contested presidential election in Zambia.
With 155 of 156 constituencies reporting, official results showed Hichilema had garnered 2,810,757 votes against President Edgar Lungu's tally of 1,814,201.
Reports say Lungu has indicated he would comply with the constitutional provision for a peaceful transfer of power and has congratulated Hichilema.
Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero
We expected nothing less than what President Lungu has done because Zambia has a history of peaceful transfer of power from a ruling party to an opposition. This is the third time that this has happened. If President Lunga was to take it any other way that would be tarnishing his own legacy.Ringisai Chikohomero, Researcher, Institute for Security Studies
The huge margin is a clear rejection of the status quo. Zambians came out in large numbers to make a clear statement that they were not satisfied, frustrated and against what the PF (Patriotic Front) are beginning to do/Ringisai Chikohomero, Researcher, Institute for Security Studies
Hichilema has a mandate from the Zambians to turn around the fortunes, unite them and move away from tribal lines that characterised the previous election ... He needs to reign in corruption bring some normalcy regarding business.Ringisai Chikohomero, Researcher, Institute for Security Studies
Listen below for the full interview ...
Source : Twitter
