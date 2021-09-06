Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
EWN: National Assembly special programming committee meeting in light of concourt order on elections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Shoprite Group Creates Jobs for South Africa’s Youth
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zakhele Sibiya, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Shoprite Group
Today at 15:50
#Fixmyjoburg: Johannesburg Property Owners Association electricity pricing research
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing & Tariffs for City Power
Today at 16:10
[REACTIONS] IEC announces the way forward, after ConCourt ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:20
The national Park week: Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency aim to encourage communities to participate in domestic tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Xolani Mthethwa, CEO of Jakada holdings, responsible for the Tourism Expo
Today at 16:40
Criminal case laid against India’s ‘environmental hero company’ after massive Durban air, water and soil pollution By Tony Carnie• 3 September 2021 Dead and dying fish litter the uMhlanga Lagoon north of Durban on Thursday. (Photo: Ben Carnie) / Recent Fa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tony Carnie
Today at 16:50
Update: Bank of Lisbon firefighters' families still waiting for answers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
Today at 17:10
IEC's way forward, after ConCourt ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Soulful jazz musician Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana wins two accolades at Mzantsi Jazz Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Bidvest settles a £60-million in bridge financing as earnings surge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
RCL FOODS, the maker of Ouma's Rusk and Yum Yum peanut butter vows to pull up its socks and rejig its portfolio as its reports 14% increase to R31.7bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Field - CFO at RCL FOODS GROUP
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Ancer - null at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
No Items to show
Latest Local
Life Esidimeni inquest told there were no guidelines on how to transfer patients Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo says former nursing manager Zanele Buthelezi highlighted concerns such as what would h... 6 September 2021 1:41 PM
I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and DA leader John Steenhuisen about fo... 6 September 2021 11:41 AM
New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process in licence renewals 5 September 2021 1:16 PM
View all Local
We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson and Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala weigh in on the former president's release. 6 September 2021 7:55 AM
It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert Third Republic Governance and elections expert Paul Berkowitz reflects on the Constitutional Court ruling and the IEC readiness. 6 September 2021 7:21 AM
Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms In a statement, the department said the former president medical parole was impelled by a medical report received. 5 September 2021 4:52 PM
View all Politics
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
View all Sport
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

6 September 2021 12:08 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Telecommunications
Bruce Whitfield
ABSA Bank
absa insights
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021
Prasanna Nana

What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.

The world is ever-changing and, so is the sector your business operates in. You don’t just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

Listen to the audio below:

For centuries, farmers have run their farms on instinct — waking up before sunrise to check on their crops or herd of cattle to determine whether all was well on the farm.

Now, the Internet of Things (IoT) is revolutionising the agricultural sector.

Farmers tending to thousands of cattle are now able to insert sim cards into smart collars to track the movement of livestock to prevent theft but also measure their heart rates and the health of pregnant cattle in order to make informed decisions in real-time based on the data being sent to an app on their smartphones.

The sophistication has gone to the next level and telecommunications companies are at the forefront of that because of 5G, says Prasanna Nana, Head: Diversified Industrials, Telecommunications, Media and Technology at Absa Group.

Real-time data at your fingertips in real-time

What you’re doing now is, the farmer is lying in bed and doing the same sorts of checks but virtually and getting far more information than what the eyes can see. He is getting information... so he can start making decisions based on his knowledge and his experience about how to optimise his livestock and ultimately what he produces on the farm.

Prasanna Nana, Head: Diversified Industrials, Telecommunications, Media and Technology – Absa Group

In a world where we have to worry about scarce resources, climate change, water shortages and a growing population, the development of smaller-scale farmers and financial inclusion makes this sector a great candidate for IoT to have a profound impact.

Aside from tracking livestock, connected devices have sensors that monitor irrigation levels, soil quality and water shortages so that farmers can start to marry that with weather forecasts, and start to get clever about making sure their farm is yielding the best crops, reducing post-harvest wastage and even ensuring that their produce is not sent to a market where there is oversupply, says Nana.

So, it really starts to connect not just your farm but your distribution as well.

Prasanna Nana, Head: Diversified Industrials, Telecommunications, Media and Technology – Absa Group

"That gives you a great advantage as a farmer who has this technology in a world where most farmers won’t yet have this technology… but it requires an integrated network of people who have equitable access to the tech. How far are we from a world where that is true," asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

While Nana does not believe that it’s required to give an advantage, she says that it’s about efficiency and making sure that farmers are getting the best out of their farm — that there’s no wastage, that you’re not wasting water, that you’re not wasting your harvested product and ultimately see a better return.

How realistic is it to expect this tech to be adopted in rural areas?

COVID-19 has certainly accelerated that, and I think, it’s going to come quicker than we think.

"In the rural areas, it’s more about helping farmers get the best out of their farms and in a world where we have to worry about food security, water shortages and climate change — that I think, is the priority. First to get the best out of the farms in a sustainable way and then over time, it should expand to make it far more efficient and more connected."

"But yes, I think it will take a little bit longer to do that and cover that last part of the value chain," says Nana.

Does Africa need this sort of labour-saving progress on a continent where jobs are desperately needed?

You've got to consider how you redeploy labour… If you’re the guy that previously drove the tracker on the farm, now you’ve got to reskill yourself to work with these sensors and interpret the data. So, you still have a job on the farm, you’re just repurposing yourself to work with the way the world is shifting.

Prasanna Nana, Head: Diversified Industrials, Telecommunications, Media and Technology – Absa Group

“If you’re making most industries less labour intensive, you’re going to have that challenge and I guess, it comes back to the point about how you create new jobs that weren’t there before — more jobs that are in the tech space and I think, that’s how you shift the labour market," concludes Nana.

For data-driven insights that match foresight with sustainable possibilities, re-visit our Absa Insights page regularly to listen to thought-provoking conversations with Absa Corporate and Investment Banking sector experts in the Absa Insights podcast series.




