Did Marikana miners die in vain? Unions have a different take on minimum wage
Today marks nine years since the Marikana massacre where 34 miners died, and 78 others were injured at the hands of the South African police.
Mineworkers had embarked on a three-week strike for better wages but were gunned down in the North West.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka who spoke to mining unions about the massacre that happened in Marikana.
The NUM president Joseph Montisetse says the fight to achieve the very increase that those miners died for which was a minimum wage of R12,500 is yet to be achieved by the lowest-paid mine workers especially those represented by the NUM.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The most powerful union post the Marikana massacre, AMCU, its president Joseph Mathunjwa says those miners did not die in vain. He says the lowest-paid workers represented by AMCU receive R12,500 and even more.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
