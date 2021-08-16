Medical doctor on a mission to change the mental health narrative
Medical doctor, author, philanthropist, professional speaker, and entrepreneur, Dr. Samke J. Ngcobo wrote her ground-breaking book Reflections Of A Convoluted Mind: A Journey With My Mental Illness as a professional living with bipolar disorder.
She was inspired by her desire to raise awareness and understanding about the life of someone living with a mental illness.
Ngcobo candidly shared valuable information on the illness while speaking from a relatable perspective of honesty and experience.
I felt like it was the end of my world when my doctor told me I had to be booked off work for 6 months because it has taken a central role in my life and to be told I can not work for 6 months, just left me with not knowing what this meant for me. I had to channel my pain and reflect on my mental health journey into a form of a book called 'Reflections Of A Convoluted Mind: A Journey With My Mental Illness.'Dr Samke J Ngcobo - Medical doctor, author, philanthropist, professional speaker and entrepreneur
Often, when it comes to mental illness, it becomes a place of shame and I just felt the responsibility after my relapse last year to become more vocal about my journey.Dr Samke J Ngcobo - Medical doctor, author, philanthropist, professional speaker and entrepreneur
Ngcobo went on to explain how she discovered how many people still do not fully understand mental health and the stigma that comes with being diagnosed with the illness.
After my relapse, I became more aware that people do not understand mental illness because of how people never know how to act around me.Dr Samke J Ngcobo - Medical doctor, author, philanthropist, professional speaker and entrepreneur
One of the biggest challenges I faced was realising that people no longer see Samke the doctor or the person but they see the disease itself.Dr Samke J Ngcobo - Medical doctor, author, philanthropist, professional speaker and entrepreneur
RELATED: Salary drop, fear of job loss cause mental health problems for domestic workers
Ngcobo describes writing her book as cathartic, therapeutic, and at times tense. She advised on how people can stop stigmatizing mental health problems in the country and instead engage in normal, nonjudgmental conversation about it.
The biggest thing is not to have conversations on mental health only on dedicated days or months like "Mental awareness month" but to normalise the conversation around the illness.Dr. Samke J. Ngcobo, Medical doctor, author, philanthropist, professional speaker, and entrepreneur
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66484818_young-beautiful-sad-and-desperate-hispanic-woman-suffering-depression-looking-thoughtful-and-frustra.html
