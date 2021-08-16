Electricity prices 'killing people’s budgets in Johannesburg'
Johannesburg residents were informed last month that they would be paying 14.59 percent more for electricity. The city explained that the hikes are linked to the energy regulator Nersa giving Eskom the go-ahead to charge customers and municipalities more.
_Daily Maverick _associate editor Ferial Haffajee brought in Gauteng resident Belusi Xaba to explain how the hike in electricity has been costing him and how this will affect the city's economy in the long term.
I found with the recent increases we actually now getting about 2/3 of what we would have received with R1,000 worth of electricity.Belusi Xaba, Resident - eKuruleni
RELATED: Change to electricity regulations are hoped to help end power woes
I actually have a solar geyser that is running, I can imagine if I was still using the electricity supplied by the municipality for that then maybe I will be paying close to R2,000 for a family of three. For me, this increase, particularly with electricity, is bad. If we look at this from a long-term perspective, we will find more people gradually moving to other alternatives like solar, which won't be good for municipalities.Belusi Xaba, Resident - eKuruleni
The city buys electricity for a lot less because they get a bulk-buy discount. What is happening in cities is that as the payment system begins to balloon out service costs, electricity charges become the key fundamental of revenue generation, and the city almost cannot service without those charges, which they add to the cost of electricity and pass on to the consumer.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below...
