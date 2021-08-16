Personalise the messaging around COVID-19 vaccines - Expert





According to reports, there has been a low turnout at vaccination sites, prompting the Health Department to announce that it would step up its efforts to encourage those who were eligible to join the vaccination line, while also lamenting the number of men who refused to participate in the mass inoculation drive.

Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa CEO Lebo Ramafoko discussed how community engagement and communication targeted at specific communities can better assist citizens who may be hesitant to receive vaccines due to messaging that does not resonate with them.

We have learned from programmes like Soul City that there are different ways to communicate with different audiences. The only way to accomplish this is through social engagement communication, which enlists experts to provide advice that the government did not provide. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa

We knew from HIV treatment that it is difficult to get men to seek health care, which suggests that the government should have sought out organisations that work with men to best advise. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has stated that they were speaking with Cabinet about opening COVID-19 vaccine sites to all adults as soon as this week.

There are so many modalities we can use to make sure we personalise messaging. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa

We have not seen messages incorporated into stories or enough champions to take about their COVID stats or vaccine journey. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa

Several organisations have gone to the government and said they would like to help, but they have been met with this paralysis of actually not having anyone say here is the decision that has been made. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa

Citizens between the ages of 18 and 34 have until September 1st to get vaccinated.

