Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates on Monday confirmed that head coach Josef Zinnbauer has resigned from the club with immediate effect.
His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage following a 2-1 loss to Swallows on Saturday night.
In a statement released by the club on Monday afternoon, Zinnbauer said on his departure: “I would like to thank the chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters.
“I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason, I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future.”
The German leaves the club with a record of 35 wins, 20 draws, and 13 losses in his 68 matches.
☠ Club Announcement ǀ Head Coach Steps Down— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 16, 2021
🖥 Read the full Club Announcement 👉🏿 https://t.co/RglLQVseOp
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/41DeYf101D
This article first appeared on EWN : Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach
