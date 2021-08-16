Streaming issues? Report here
Absa releases stunning results - resumes dividends pay-outs

16 August 2021 7:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
results
absa results
company results
Jason Quinn
Retail and Business Banking
Corporate and Investment Banking

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Quinn, Absa Interim Group Chief Executive.

  • Absa’s headline earnings now exceed pre-Covid levels

  • Deposits have grown by 10%

  • The bank expects interest rates to remain unchanged for the rest of the year

An Absa bank branch. © wirestock/123rf

Absa on Monday released stunning results for the first half of 2021.

The bank’s headline earnings grew five times, to R8.6 billion.

Its Retail and Business Banking unit grew headline earnings by eight times to R4.2 billion while its Corporate and Investment Banking unit doubled headline earnings to R4 billion.

The bank has resumed dividend pay-outs.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jason Quinn, Absa Interim Group Chief Executive (scroll up to listen).

The quicker we can get the Sasria process underway… the better… A fairly slow response at the beginning… [but] much engagement is underway…

Jason Quinn, Interim Group Chief Executive - Absa

We expected some rebound. It turned out better… First half this year… Delinquencies were better than expected…

Jason Quinn, Interim Group Chief Executive - Absa

Our loan growth was up 2%. Deposit growth was up 10%... We had a very strong half in mortgages… A lot of first-time homebuyers…

Jason Quinn, Interim Group Chief Executive - Absa

We expect interest rates to stay the same this year… providing a lot of support to consumers… That’s probably why we see deposits go up…

Jason Quinn, Interim Group Chief Executive - Absa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Absa releases stunning results - resumes dividends pay-outs




