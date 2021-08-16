Absa releases stunning results - resumes dividends pay-outs
-
Absa’s headline earnings now exceed pre-Covid levels
-
Deposits have grown by 10%
-
The bank expects interest rates to remain unchanged for the rest of the year
Absa on Monday released stunning results for the first half of 2021.
The bank’s headline earnings grew five times, to R8.6 billion.
Its Retail and Business Banking unit grew headline earnings by eight times to R4.2 billion while its Corporate and Investment Banking unit doubled headline earnings to R4 billion.
The bank has resumed dividend pay-outs.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jason Quinn, Absa Interim Group Chief Executive (scroll up to listen).
The quicker we can get the Sasria process underway… the better… A fairly slow response at the beginning… [but] much engagement is underway…Jason Quinn, Interim Group Chief Executive - Absa
We expected some rebound. It turned out better… First half this year… Delinquencies were better than expected…Jason Quinn, Interim Group Chief Executive - Absa
Our loan growth was up 2%. Deposit growth was up 10%... We had a very strong half in mortgages… A lot of first-time homebuyers…Jason Quinn, Interim Group Chief Executive - Absa
We expect interest rates to stay the same this year… providing a lot of support to consumers… That’s probably why we see deposits go up…Jason Quinn, Interim Group Chief Executive - Absa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Absa releases stunning results - resumes dividends pay-outs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156497575_prince-albert-south-africa-jun-02-2019-absa-bank-sign-on-the-side-of-a-building-.html?term=absa&vti=mopsd5b4r6lpcb0m2r-1-4
