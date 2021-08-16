[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Job hopping
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- the importance of eye health
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Phillip Phatudi, ophthamologist
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Personalise the messaging around COVID-19 vaccines - Expert Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa CEO Lebo Ramafoko explained how targeted community engagement and communicat... 16 August 2021 5:33 PM
Medical doctor on a mission to change the mental health narrative Dr Samke J Ngcobo says after she had her public breakdown last year she was ashamed for a long time but then decided it was best t... 16 August 2021 4:48 PM
Electricity prices 'killing people’s budgets in Johannesburg' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee explains how the increase in electricity price has affected Johannesburg residents... 16 August 2021 4:39 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
Absa releases stunning results - resumes dividends pay-outs The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Quinn, Absa Interim Group Chief Executive. 16 August 2021 7:16 PM
Sasol slashes its once-mountainous debt by R86.8 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol. 16 August 2021 7:05 PM
View all Business
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Driver leaves chocolate, apology note as compensation for car park crash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:15 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
View all Sport
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all World
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes

16 August 2021 7:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Conflict
business books
book reviews
Bronwyn Williams
business book reviews
Flux Trends
Conflicted: How Productive Disagreements Lead to Better Outcomes
conflicted
disagreement
Ian Leslie

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Williams spoke about “Conflicted: How Productive Disagreements Lead to Better Outcomes” by Ian Leslie (scroll up to listen).

© fizkes/123rf.com

Most popular business book reviews of 2021, so far:

Description on Amazon:

Drawing on advice from the world’s leading experts on conflict and communication — from relationship scientists to hostage negotiators to diplomats — Ian Leslie, a columnist for the New Statesman, shows us how to transform the heat of conflict, disagreement, and argument into the light of insight, creativity, and connection, in a book with vital lessons for the home, workplace, and public arena.

For most people, conflict triggers a fight or flight response.

Disagreeing productively is a hard skill for which neither evolution nor society has equipped us.

It Is a skill we urgently need to acquire; otherwise, our increasingly vociferous disagreements are destined to tear us apart.

Productive disagreement is a way of thinking, perhaps the best one we have.

It makes us smarter and more creative, and it can even bring us closer together.

It’s critical to the success of any shared enterprise, from a marriage to a business, to a democracy.

Isn’t it time we gave more thought to how to do it well?

In an increasingly polarized world, our only chance for coming together and moving forward is to learn from those who have mastered the art and science of disagreement.

In this book, we’ll learn from experts who are highly skilled at getting the most out of highly charged encounters: interrogators, cops, divorce mediators, therapists, diplomats, psychologists.

These professionals know how to get something valuable – information, insight, ideas — from the toughest, most antagonistic conversations.

They are brilliant communicators: masters at shaping the conversation beneath the conversation.

They know how to turn the heat of conflict into the light of creativity, connection, and insight.

In this much-need book, Ian Leslie explores what happens to us when we argue, why disagreement makes us stressed, and why we get angry.

He explains why we urgently need to transform the way we think about conflict and how having better disagreements can make us more successful.

By drawing together the lessons he learns from different experts, he proposes a series of clear principles that we can all use to make our most difficult dialogues more productive — and our increasingly acrimonious world a better place.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes




16 August 2021 7:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Conflict
business books
book reviews
Bronwyn Williams
business book reviews
Flux Trends
Conflicted: How Productive Disagreements Lead to Better Outcomes
conflicted
disagreement
Ian Leslie

More from Business Books

[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa

26 July 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

31 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sasol slashes its once-mountainous debt by R86.8 billion

Business

Electricity prices 'killing people’s budgets in Johannesburg'

Local

LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CT opens second mass vaccination site in Athlone

16 August 2021 8:32 PM

Transnet to issue request to look for private investors for its Durban port

16 August 2021 8:13 PM

NUM plans protest at Richard’s Bay Minerals next week Tuesday

16 August 2021 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA