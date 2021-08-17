COVID-19: South Africa records 7,983 new cases and 299 deaths
South Africa has recorded 7 983 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 613, 569.
299 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 77 440 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 382, 809 with a recovery rate of 91,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 9,557,542 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 613 569 with 7 983 new cases reported. Today 299 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 77 440 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 382 809 with a recovery rate of 91,2% pic.twitter.com/XKQcLOgru9— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 16, 2021
