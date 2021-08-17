What does the future hold for Afghanistan?





On August 16, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and admitted the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

Five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport on Monday as people attempted to flee a day after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital and declared war on foreign and local forces, effectively ending the United States' 20-year war against the Taliban.

I think there certainly is a failure of foresight in terms of anticipating how things would have unfolded. I think it's not just the Americans but there are many other observers that are taken by surprise when it comes to the speed and manner in which the Taliban occupied Kabul. Usama Nizamani, Research Associate - Islamabad Policy Research Institute & podcast host of Envisioning 2050 on Pakistan Now

President Joe Biden defended the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on Monday, following the Taliban's stunning military takeover that caused panic in Kabul, with thousands crowding the airport in a desperate bid to flee.

I think things could have been done differently in hindsight but they were signs out there in the previous years when it comes to the US decision to eventually withdraw from Afghanistan. Usama Nizamani, Research Associate - Islamabad Policy Research Institute & podcast host of Envisioning 2050 on Pakistan Now

I think there were certain elements within the political structure that were not there for Afghanistan to sort of complete this nation state-building enterprise which was being pursued by the US in parallel but at the same time, I think there were also stakeholders from the US that understand that would be complete overstretch to them to go to that end. Usama Nizamani, Research Associate - Islamabad Policy Research Institute & podcast host of Envisioning 2050 on Pakistan Now

Islamabad Policy Research Institute & podcast host of Envisioning 2050 on Pakistan Now Research Associate Usama Nizamani says there will be concerns about how the Taliban will conduct themselves in the future and whether there will be a price to pay.

I think those are genuine concerns not just for Afghanistan's but all the international community and how the Taliban go about conducting themselves with the Afghanistan people especially given the fact that not just in the last two but four decades the society has been polarized along ethnic, religion, ideological lines. I think that fear and apprehension are certainly grounded in facts. Usama Nizamani, Research Associate - Islamabad Policy Research Institute & podcast host of Envisioning 2050 on Pakistan Now

