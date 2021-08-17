WATCH: People clinging to planes departing Kabul Airport fall to their death





A local media has reported people who have died after clinging to C-17 planes taking off from Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Afghan news agency Asvaka posted a grim video on Twitter showing a person falling from a plane as it took off from the airport.

Warning: The video below may be sensitive to viewers

Exclusive- A clear video (from other angle) of men falling from C-17. They were Clinging to some parts of the plane that took off from Kabul airport today. #Talibans #Afghanistan #Afghanishtan pic.twitter.com/CMNW5ngqrK — Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

