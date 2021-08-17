LISTEN: Tenant trashes apartment after failing to pay rent
A London landlord was forced to enlist the help of cleaners and wastewater management expert Freddie Gillium to clean a two-bedroom rental apartment that had been trashed by a tenant from hell, who had left behind 8,000 beer cans, rotting food, and a toilet piled high with waste.
After a year of not paying rent and trashing the apartment, the problematic tenant moved out.
Jonathan Khabazela Fairbairn and Bongani Bingwa then posed a question to the listeners asking them to share their stories of renting out a property from a tenant from hell?
