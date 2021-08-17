Online licence renewal booking system isn't a major problem - MEC Mamabolo





Many motorists in Gauteng have been rushing to license testing centres in a panic to make in time before the 31 August cut-off date.

To minimise time and crowd, many have turned to the online booking system to secure their spot. But this has turned out to be a nightmare.

702 has been getting lots of calls and messages on social media from listeners who continue to be frustrated by the system.

Driver’s can’t renew their licenses. They have to wait a long time before they can find an appointment. They are frustrated as the grace period is almost up.

The provincial Transport Department has made promises to sort this out, so Clement Manyathela invited MEC Jacob Mamabolo to update listeners on how far they are with fixing things.

We are having a huge demand for services based on a huge population and we only have 40 DLTCs and of these 40, only six are run by the provincial government... so that tells you, the capacity to service the huge demand in the province is very slow, that is why we've made an announcement that in partnership with Gauteng management, the agency, RTMC, we are working on a medium to long term solution of increasing of DLTCs that we have as a province so that we can match the demand with the supply, so that we can ramp up the numbers and the performance... Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC

The big problem we have in this province is not the online booking system, that is not true. The big problem we have in this province is the machines that are being used to take fingerprints, to scan your ID and your drivers' licence and also to test your eyes. Those machines are using an outdated, extremely old technology, it is not even possible to service. They are run at national government, we are not responsible for them... We are not going back to walk-ins, we are going to continue and sustain the online booking system. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Transport MEC

Listen to the full interview below...