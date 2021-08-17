JOB-HOPPING: Managers start to question whether you are going to leave
Job-hopping is a pattern of leaving jobs quickly — like multiple stays of one to two years each time. It's not a big deal to have a series of short-term jobs that were designed to be short-term, like contract roles. Job-hopping is about a pattern of quickly leaving jobs that weren't supposed to be so short-term.
Not long ago, moving too soon from one job to the next — or “job-hopping” — was a big no-no. Employers frowned on job applicants whose resumes seemed to signal that they couldn’t stay put. These potential hires, employers reasoned, were somehow unfocused, unstable, or maybe difficult to work with.
While some employers will always have an unfavorable view of job-hopping, it’s increasingly common for people to move from job to job during their working years. Choosing to be a job-hopper can have its benefits, but there are drawbacks.
Nicole Ramjee, HR professional and, founder of HR Synthesis, has more.
Job-hopping refers to an employee leaving permanent jobs quickly several times in a career. If you leave after a year or two managers start to question whether you are going to leave because you have done it several times before.Nicole Ramjee, HR professional and, founder of HR Synthesis
Younger people are much more ambitious, looking for a good employee experience.Nicole Ramjee, HR professional and, founder of HR Synthesis
