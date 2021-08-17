Lesufi worried by a report of more than 23,000 Gauteng teenage pregnancies





Gauteng Education MEC Panyaaza Lesufi says he is worried about a report that more than 23,000 teenage pregnancies were reported in Gauteng between April last year and March 2021.

According to Mokgethi, 934 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 and 14, while over 19,000 were delivered by those between the ages of 15- and 19-years-old.

Nearly 3,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 chose to terminate their pregnancies.

The DA has called on the Gauteng departments of Social Development, Education and Health to intensify their campaigns to prevent teenage pregnancy.

Lesufi also denounced the burning of a school in Tembisa by learners who did not want to write an exam. He said the 2022 online admissions website was up and running.

I am making contact with the MECs of Health and Safety and security regarding the pregnancies. This is unacceptable. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

