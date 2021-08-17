Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID





The fear of contracting COVID-19 has made many people afraid of visiting their nearest healthcare facility for their regular health checkups.

This had impacted negatively on people’s health, which creates further issues than the ones that already exist.

Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager at Momentum Corporate, speaks to Mandy Wiener about the value of group insurance benefits during the pandemic, with a particular focus on disability and critical illness benefits as well as how the pandemic has affected access to crucial healthcare and checkups.

As a result, they [patients] haven't received the care that they need and there's been a delay in the early detection of diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease and this may actually lead to more severe complications when they eventually do go and see their treating practitioners. Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager at Momentum Corporate

There's been a lull in critical illness claims and our claims increase by around 10% each year since 2016 but in 2020 they've actually declined by 15%. So, we think that changes in health behaviour are delaying the detection of diseases and therefore, the submission of claims. Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager at Momentum Corporate

Listen to the full interview below...