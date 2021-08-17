Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 3)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Matric dance cars
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kevin Derrick - CEO of Creative Rides
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mango employees tell of struggles to make ends meet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:40
Holland insurance contribution.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Saks Ntombela, CEO of Hollard
Today at 16:50
The toxic stockpile of chemicals in torched United Phosphorus Limited Durban warehouse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 17:20
Announcement of new North West premier
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kagiso Pooe - Public Policy Specialist and lecturer at North-West University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Nile.ag, creating its own opportunities in uncertain times and it it paying off
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Louis De Kock
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - RAND 17.6% OVERVALUED ACCORDING TO RMB MILK INDEX
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mia Kruger - Director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID

17 August 2021 1:26 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Momentum
Momentum insurance
Coronavirus

Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and early detection of serious illness.

The fear of contracting COVID-19 has made many people afraid of visiting their nearest healthcare facility for their regular health checkups.

This had impacted negatively on people's health, which creates further issues than the ones that already exist.

Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager at Momentum Corporate, speaks to Mandy Wiener about the value of group insurance benefits during the pandemic, with a particular focus on disability and critical illness benefits as well as how the pandemic has affected access to crucial healthcare and checkups.

As a result, they [patients] haven't received the care that they need and there's been a delay in the early detection of diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease and this may actually lead to more severe complications when they eventually do go and see their treating practitioners.

Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager at Momentum Corporate

Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager at Momentum Corporate

There's been a lull in critical illness claims and our claims increase by around 10% each year since 2016 but in 2020 they've actually declined by 15%. So, we think that changes in health behaviour are delaying the detection of diseases and therefore, the submission of claims.

Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager at Momentum Corporate

Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager at Momentum Corporate

Listen to the full interview below...




17 August 2021 1:26 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Momentum
Momentum insurance
Coronavirus

